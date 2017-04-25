UN: Electricity Cuts Put Additional Burden on Civilian Population in Ukraine

"It is important that the civilian population that is trapped in the fighting should not be made to suffer more," Dujarric said.
On Monday, the Kiev-controlled energy authority in Luhansk said that Ukraine's Energy Ministry and state company Energorynok had decided to halt the electricity supplies to Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) from midnight on April 25 (21:00 GMT on April 24), citing the self-proclaimed republic's debt for the received electricity.
The current level of the electricity supply in LPR is being maintained, the source added.
All the enterprises and population of the self-proclaimed republic have been supplied with electricity despite the move, Ivanushkin stressed, adding that LPR's authorities have been preparing for such a emergency situation since 2014 and have agreed on receiving electricity on the contract basis with other sources.
The humanitarian situation in LPR and well as the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk (DPR) is deteriorating amid the military conflict between local militias and Kiev's authorities.
