Macron May Meet Striking Workers at Whirlpool Plant in Northern France Wednesday

About 60 factory employees have been blocking the entrance to the site since Monday in protest against the factory leadership's plan to shift the plant's production to Poland.
According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the founder of the En Marche! movement could travel to his hometown of Amiens on Wednesday to see the factory workers, even though the visit is not on his official agenda.
The presidential candidate initially promised to visit the plant in the period between the two election rounds, the French media reported.
On Sunday, the first round of the presidential election took place in France, with Macron receiving 24.01 percent of the vote and his rival, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, coming in second with 21.3 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)