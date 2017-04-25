Macron May Meet Striking Workers at Whirlpool Plant in Northern France Wednesday

PARIS (Sputnik) — French independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron could meet with the striking workers at the Whirlpool factory in the northern city of Amiens this week after having asked the candidate for support, local media reported Tuesday.

About 60 factory employees have been blocking the entrance to the site since Monday in protest against the factory leadership's plan to shift the plant's production to Poland.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the founder of the En Marche! movement could travel to his hometown of Amiens on Wednesday to see the factory workers, even though the visit is not on his official agenda.

The strikers told the RMC radio that it would not be a warm reception.

The presidential candidate initially promised to visit the plant in the period between the two election rounds, the French media reported.

On Sunday, the first round of the presidential election took place in France, with Macron receiving 24.01 percent of the vote and his rival, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, coming in second with 21.3 percent.