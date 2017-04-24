Macron Expected to Win 2nd Round of French Presidential Election

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova French Presidential Hopeful Macron Likely to Hold Rally in Paris on May 1

PARIS (Sputnik) – Another candidate, leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party Marine Le Pen may count on 39 percent of votes, the poll prepared for the Les Echos magazine and Radio Classique indicated.

According to the preliminary results provided by the French Interior Ministry, Sunday's first round of the presidential election left Macron in the lead with 23.86 percent of votes, while Le Pen follows with 21.43 percent. Both candidates are said to have qualified for the second round of the presidential election.

The polls conducted by Ipsos and Harris Interactive after the announcement of the first round’s preliminary results also point to Macron looking set to become the next French president.