Emanuel Macron Forges Ahead After First Round of French Presidential Election

French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron took the first place in first round of French presidential election, French Interior Ministry final data reveal.

Emanuel Macron secured his lead from his main rival far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, gaining 23.75 percent of votes, while Le Pen has the support of 21.53 percent of French voters.

At the same time center-right Francois Fillon has 19.91 percent, while left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon has 19.64 percent.

At 7 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) the voting ended as the polling stations across France closed. French media were prohibited by the law from publishing any preliminary results until the last polling stations were closed.