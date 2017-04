© AP Photo/ Gero Breloer German Gov't Satisfied With Macron's Success in 1st Round of French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The euro rose to its maximum against the dollar since November 2016, as the early results of the first round of the French presidential election indicated that centrist Emmanuel Macron would make it to the run-off.

At 21:06 GMT the euro was trading at $1.0903, an improvement on the previous day's closing price of $1.0728 per euro. Earlier the euro went up to $1.092, the maximum value since November 11, 2016.

According to the latest data from the French Interior Ministry, Macron is leading in the first round, with far-right Marine Le Pen closely behind. The two are likely to face each other in the run-off scheduled for May 7.