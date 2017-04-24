EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls Emmanuel Macron 'Hope of Generation'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini welcomed French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's apparent qualification for the second round of the election and called him "the hope of our generation."

"See the flags of France and the European Union salute the results of [Emmanuel Macron], this is the hope and the future of our generation," Mogherini wrote on her Twitter.

According to the latest results of the French Interior Ministry, centrist Macron is likely to face far-right Marine Le Pen in the second round.