BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated on Sunday French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on the results of the first round of the elections and wished him good luck, the commission's Chief Spokesperson Margaritis Schinas said.

"Juncker congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his result in the first round and wished him good luck in the future," Schinas wrote on his Twitter page.

Macron looks likely to make it to the run-off of the election. The first results from the Interior Ministry, after the processing of about 70 percent of the ballots cast in the first round, put him in the first place. Far-right Marine Le Pen is expected to come second,