Le Pen Tailing Macron in French Presidential Election

Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is tailing her rival Emmanuel Macron in French presidential election, according to data by Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry's figures revealed at 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT), Macron leads with 23.40 percent of votes, while far-right candidate Marine Le Pen gained the support of 22.62 percent of French voters.

At the same time center-right Francois Fillon has 19.81 percent, while left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon has 18.62 percent.