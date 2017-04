MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Francois Fillon, after admitting his defeat in the first round of the French presidential elections, said he would vote against "the extreme right" represented by Marine Le Pen and for Emmanuel Macron.

"There is no other choice but to vote against the extreme right. I will vote for Emmanuel Macron," Fillon said.

The center-right candidate added that he admitted his personal responsibility for his defeat in the first round.