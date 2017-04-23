Register
23 April 2017
    People vote at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election

    Voting in French Presidential Election Over as Polling Stations Close

    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (27)
    The voting in the French presidential election is coming to an end as most polling stations closed at 7 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Sunday across France.

    Emmanuel Macron, leader of En Marche! movement, center, is seen here in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage in the Pas-de-Calais department during the first round of the French presidential elections.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Macron Leading in First Round of French Election With 24% - Exit Poll
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Extension until 18:00 GMT is possible in some big cities.

    The vote in Reunion, Mayotte and New Caledonia overseas regions was held on the same day as in metropolitan France, while in Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon and in French Polynesia the voting took place on Saturday.

    The French law prohibits publishing results of elections, complete or partial, until after the last polling station is closed.

    The French residents choose from 11 candidates in the first round, but only two of them will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets support of more than half of voters.

    On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT). About 47 million voters were expected to cast ballots, choosing among 11 presidential candidates. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later in the day.

     

    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (27)

