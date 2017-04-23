Voting in French Presidential Election Over as Polling Stations Close

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Extension until 18:00 GMT is possible in some big cities.

The vote in Reunion, Mayotte and New Caledonia overseas regions was held on the same day as in metropolitan France, while in Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon and in French Polynesia the voting took place on Saturday.

The French law prohibits publishing results of elections, complete or partial, until after the last polling station is closed.

The French residents choose from 11 candidates in the first round, but only two of them will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets support of more than half of voters.

On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT). About 47 million voters were expected to cast ballots, choosing among 11 presidential candidates. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later in the day.