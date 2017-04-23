Register
19:14 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People vote at a polling station in the first round of the French presidential election

    French President Election Proceed Without Incidents

    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (24)
    0 47 0 0

    The presidential election voting continues in France on Sunday, without any incidents so far, in one of the most uncertain elections in the modern French history as any of the four top candidates might make it into the second round.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). About 47 million voters are expected to cast ballots. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time, when the polls close.

    Former French Minister of the Economy Emmanuel Macron who runs for French president presents his healthcare and social security program to the National Federation of French Mutual Insurance in Paris.
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    French Presidential Hopeful Macron Gaining Most Votes in Americas
    The French citizens are choosing from 11 presidential candidates, with the polls suggesting that the top five are far-left hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, The Republicans' hopeful Francois Fillon and Socialist Party nominee Benoit Hamon.

    The top five presidential hopefuls have already cast their votes in different parts of the country, which is holding the first ever presidential election under the state of emergency. According to media reports, Femen activists appeared near a polling station in the commune of Henin-Beaumont where Le Pen was expected to vote. The law enforcement detained several women wearing masks of famous politicians and with Team Marine written across their naked chests.

    The security has been heightened to ensure that the voting happens without incidents. According to the French government, the country's security forces were fully mobilized with 50,000 police officers and 7,000 army personnel being dispersed in order to ensure citizens' safety.

    So far the voting at the 2017 presidential election in France has been going smoothly. The only incident has happened at the French consulate in New York. The voting was suspended for some time after a suspicious car was found near the consulate's building, French media reported.

    Celebrations of the Crimea National Flag Day in Simferopol
    © Sputnik/ Maks Vetrov
    Why Fillon 'Risked' Commenting on Crimea Prior to France's Presidential Election
    There were no long queues at the polling stations even in early morning hours, when many French people came to vote with their families and friends, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

    Some of the people at one of the polling stations in the center of Paris told Sputnik they were relieved that the Election Day had finally arrived, noting that they hesitated to vote, not being 100 percent behind their candidates.

    About 1.5 million French expats around the world, who are eligible to vote, also headed to the polls. Residents of Canada and the United States have already cast their ballots. Voters in Asia and Australia headed to the polls earlier on Sunday. The expats' vote represents about 2 percent of all French voters.

    On Saturday, the vote took place in several overseas regions, including French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

    Preliminary results provided by the Belgian RTBF broadcaster suggested that Melenchon was leading in Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Martinique and French Guiana, while Macron was the preferred candidate in Guadeloupe and among French expats in the Americas (although the results from Montreal were not available).

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Fillon Expects No Change in France If Macron Wins Presidential Election
    In order to cast a ballot in France, a citizen must be over 18 years old, not legally banned from voting and registered on the electoral list.

    The same rules apply to presidential candidates. They must also show a sense of "moral dignity." A presidential hopeful must also collect 500 signatures of support from elected representatives. Anyone who is able to fulfill these criteria becomes eligible to run in the first round. If nobody wins the first round with the absolute majority, the two highest scoring candidates face each other in the run-off.

    Topic:
    French Citizens Elect New President (24)

    Related:

    Why France's Presidential Vote Will Surprise You
    Fillon: What We Know About the Republicans' Pick for France's Presidency
    A Look at How France Chooses its Leader
    Polling Stations Open in France for Sunday's Presidential Election
    Tags:
    presidential elections, polling station, voting, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok