© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Ukrainian FM Calls for Donbass OSCE SMM’s Car Blast Investigation

KIEV (Sputnik) – Those responsible for the explosion that hit the car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine must be punished, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said an explosion of the observers' car occurred near Pryshyb settlement in the Luhansk region and, as a result, one SMM member was killed. According to the OSCE, two other observers were injured.

"This crime must be investigated and those responsible must be punished. I told the foreign minister to be in constant coordination with the OSCE. The Ukrainian side condemns all forms of permanent obstruction to the work of the OSCE SMM by militants. Its security and freedom of action must be guaranteed," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of the killed SMM member and ordered to provide the injured people with necessary medical assistance.

Ukraine's southeast has been engulfed in a conflict since April 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation to suppress local militia. The OSCE mission was deployed in eastern Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire in the region, as both Kiev and the local militias have accused each other of violating the Minsk truce deal signed in February 2015.