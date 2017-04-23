French Security Forces Mobilization at Maximum Amid Election - Justice Minister

© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann Security Measures Increased in Belgium at French Election Polling Stations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, over 66,000 polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT). About 47 million voters are expected to cast ballots, choosing among 11 presidential candidates. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later in the day, when the polls close.

The second round of the French presidential elections will be held on May 7.

"Our mobilization is at maximum. The security of the French citizens is a collective task," Urvoas told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, adding that the efforts are coordinated between different ministers.

On Thursday night, a gunman opened fire on French police officers on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, killing one law enforcer and injuring two others, as well as a German tourist, who was passing by. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assault on police officers in Paris, less than three days until polling stations opened on Sunday, increased concerns of French authorities.

