Police Detain Suspect Behind London Club's Acid Spraying Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 17, an acid was sprayed inside a club in East London at night, 200 visitors were able to leave the premises prior the arrival of the emergency services, while around 400 people had to be evacuated.

"Arthur Collins, 25, was arrested at an address in Rushden, Northants on Saturday night, 22 April by officers from the Met's Specialist Crime & Operations and Hackney Borough, with the assistance of armed officers from the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) and Northamptonshire Police," the statement read.

Three other suspects were previously arrested in relation to the incident, with two of them already being released from custody, while one was charged on Saturday, according to the statement.

The Metropolitan police believe that an argument between two groups of visitors led to the substance being sprayed by a male suspect.