MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The video broadcast provided by RT Ruptly video news service shows police officers using tear gas after protesters threw various objects at them.

According to media reports, about 2,000 people gathered for the protest, organized by the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and several other groups.

The protest manifesto called on everyone who has experienced social injustice to rally together.

Several demonstrations were held in Paris on Saturday, including one by the families of police officers in support of law enforcement and a march for science.