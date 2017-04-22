Germany Deports Moroccan Suspected of Plotting Attack Near Russian Embassy

According to the TAG24 online media outlet, 25-year-old Moroccan immigrant Mohammed B. has been transferred to one of the penitentiary facilities in the Rheinland-Pfalz state in southwestern Germany before being deported to his home country.
The suspect was detained on April 11 during an anti-terrorist raid at a refugee facility in Borsdorf near Leipzig.
According to German media reports, he could have been planning the attack seeking revenge on Russia for its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.
