Germany Deports Moroccan Suspected of Plotting Attack Near Russian Embassy

© AP Photo/ Matthias Rietschel German Police Arrest 3 Terror Suspects Over Alleged Bombing Plot - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Germany's district court in Leipzig decided to deport a Moroccan national, who had been detained on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack near the Russian embassy in Berlin, local media reported Friday.

According to the TAG24 online media outlet, 25-year-old Moroccan immigrant Mohammed B. has been transferred to one of the penitentiary facilities in the Rheinland-Pfalz state in southwestern Germany before being deported to his home country.

The suspect was detained on April 11 during an anti-terrorist raid at a refugee facility in Borsdorf near Leipzig.

According to German media reports, he could have been planning the attack seeking revenge on Russia for its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.