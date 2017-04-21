Register
17:13 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon presents his project for Europe at his campaign headquarters in Paris

    Fillon's Chances to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election Up by 1%

    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7302

    Support for The Republicans' French presidential nominee Francois Fillon has increased by 1 percentage point over the last 24 hours, while the prospects for victory for his chief rivals, French National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, have not changed, an OpinionWay poll showed Friday.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Le Pen Reveals When She Will Hold 'Frexit' Referendum if Elected
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Fillon is forecast to receive 21 percent of the vote at this Sunday's first election round, the survey's results showed, adding that the projection was 1 percent higher compared to Thursday results.

    The survey also indicated that the chances of Le Pen and Macron to win the first round of the elections had not changed since Tuesday, as Le Pen is still projected to get 22 percentage of the vote and Macron likely to win with receive 23 percent.

    According to the poll, Macron is projected to win the May run-off election with 64 percent of the vote in case he advances with Le Pen, whereas Fillon is expected to get 59 percent of the vote in the second round if going up against the FN party leader. On Thursday, Le Pen was likely to receive 35 percent of the vote if she went into the second round against Macron, and 43 percent if against rival Fillon.

    The survey was conducted on April 18-20, ahead of Thursday night Paris shooting which left one policeman dead and two other people injured. The attack was described as a terrorist act by French authorities, and the perpetrator, who was killed by police, was reportedly a radicalized Belgian affiliated to Daesh.

    Related:

    Macron Ahead of Le Pen By 1% in 1st Round of French Presidential Elections
    Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Elections
    Stock Markets Nervous as French Presidential Elections Point to Frexit Vote
    Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Elections
    Tags:
    poll, elections, French Presidential Election 2017, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok