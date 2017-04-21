Marine Le Pen Vows to Take France on 'World Conquest' After Scrapping Euro

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has vowed to make France a truly global economy after giving up euro if she becomes president, in an interview on Thursday, just three days before the first-round voting.

"The French looked on as the euro’s value changed in the past years without having a say on this … The return to a national currency will give us a currency that suits our economy, that allows us to be more competitive, set out on a world conquest, export more, create jobs," she told France 2.

The National Front leader, who is expected to reach the May 7 runoff, reiterated her promises to hand the control over France’s national borders, laws and economy back to the people if she were in charge.

Her campaign pledge echoes that of UK Prime Minister Theresa May who promised to build a global Britain and sign up to trade deals with nations outside Europe after leaving the EU single market and its regulations that determine member states’ ability to trade outside the bloc.