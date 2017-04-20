French Prime Minister Voices Solidarity With Police After Deadly Shooting

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus Shooter in Paris Attack Was Known to Security Forces - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve voiced solidarity on Thursday with Paris police after a gunman shot down at least one officer and seriously injured two others.

"My tribute to the police officer killed this evening in Champs-Elysees, my thoughts are with his family. My solidarity with his wounded colleagues and their relatives," he tweeted.

Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen echoed his statement on her official Twitter feed, saying "security forces have again been targeted."

The shooting in central Paris erupted just a few days before the French go to the polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of presidential election, dominated by concerns over security.