Baku Accuses Yerevan of 120 Truce Violations in Karabakh Within Last 24 Hours

BAKU (Sputnik) – Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991. After the military conflict ended in 1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region.

“The Defense Ministry says that Armenian armed forces using heavy machine guns violated the ceasefire regime across the contact line 120 times in last 24 hours," the statement said.

Violence erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh on April 2, 2016, and led to multiple casualties. The parties to the conflict signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on April 5, but mutual accusations have not stopped so far.