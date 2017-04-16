“The Defense Ministry says that Armenian armed forces using heavy machine guns violated the ceasefire regime across the contact line 120 times in last 24 hours," the statement said.
Violence erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh on April 2, 2016, and led to multiple casualties. The parties to the conflict signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on April 5, but mutual accusations have not stopped so far.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Azerbaijan is is run by a crypto jew dictatorship, ilham will cause the start of WW3. Russia and Iran have to remove these khazar devils with big noses from power there before its too late.
