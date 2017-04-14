France Asks EU Parliament to Lift Le Pen's Immunity in Fake Jobs Probe - Reports

© REUTERS/ Robert Pratta French Public Servants Threaten to Resign if Marine Le Pen is Elected President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to media reports, Paris' prosecutor's office launched an investigation in 2015 to look into the EU parliamentary assistants fraudulently paid for their services with EU funds while working for FN. In particular, Le Pen's personal assistant had reportedly received about 340,000 euros ($360,000) of EU money.

The request for waiving Le Pen's parliamentary immunity was filed in the European Parliament in late March, Europe 1 broadcaster reported, adding that a similar request was made on the behalf of Marie-Christine Boutonnet, Le Pen's associate from FN.

The move followed Le Pen's refusal in late February to appear for questioning in connection with an investigation into FN assistants.

On March 2, the EU Parliament's legal affairs committee voted in favor of waiving Le Pen's parliamentary immunity in relation to the inquiry into her social media publication of killings by the Daesh terrorists of in December 2015.