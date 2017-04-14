France Asks EU Parliament to Lift Le Pen's Immunity in Fake Jobs Probe - Reports

The request for waiving Le Pen's parliamentary immunity was filed in the European Parliament in late March, Europe 1 broadcaster reported, adding that a similar request was made on the behalf of Marie-Christine Boutonnet, Le Pen's associate from FN.
The move followed Le Pen's refusal in late February to appear for questioning in connection with an investigation into FN assistants.
On March 2, the EU Parliament's legal affairs committee voted in favor of waiving Le Pen's parliamentary immunity in relation to the inquiry into her social media publication of killings by the Daesh terrorists of in December 2015.
