Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits Over Dozen European States - Russian Epidemic Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An outbreak of hepatitis A (infectious hepatitis) has been registered in over a dozen European countries, primarily among homosexual people, Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor informs.
"The total number of affected people is over 330 … The majority of the cases have been registered among men who have sex with men," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.
Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. It is contracted through contact with an infected individual, as well as by eating contaminated food or water. A vaccine is available, but treatment is limited to medications for nausea or diarrhea. Hepatitis A sometimes causes acute liver failure, primarily among the elderly.
All comments
Show new comments (0)