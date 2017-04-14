Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits Over Dozen European States - Russian Epidemic Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An outbreak of hepatitis A (infectious hepatitis) has been registered in over a dozen European countries, primarily among homosexual people, Russian federal health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor informs.

"The total number of affected people is over 330 … The majority of the cases have been registered among men who have sex with men," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

According to the release, the outbreak started in February 2016 and has affected 13 European countries, namely the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Portugal.

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. It is contracted through contact with an infected individual, as well as by eating contaminated food or water. A vaccine is available, but treatment is limited to medications for nausea or diarrhea. Hepatitis A sometimes causes acute liver failure, primarily among the elderly.