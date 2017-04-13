Europa League Match Delayed as Lyon and Besiktas Football Fans Clash

The Lyon club wrote on Twitter, "Projectiles and Fireworks launched from the top of the stands require supporters to seek refuge on the lawn." The game was set to take place Thursday night but now has to be rescheduled.

— Away Day Pubs (@AwayDayPubs) April 13, 2017

Fights reportedly began when Besiktas fans threw fireworks and other objects onto home team supporters seated below them. Besiktas fans apparently fought with police before entering the stadium as well.

— Premier League (@EPLBible) April 13, 2017

Jean-Michel Aulas, president of the Lyon club, walked onto the pitch with other officials in an attempt to calm people down so the game could proceed, but their efforts were to no avail.

— Arsenal Mania (@afcbesttweets) April 13, 2017

The blow-up comes a day after fans of the UK’s Leicester football club clashed with police in Spain, throwing flares and bottles before a scheduled game against Atletico Madrid.

​​Wednesday also saw the German Borussia Dortmund team bus get attacked by fans while en route to their Champions League game in Monaco, resulting in the hospitalization of defender Marc Bartra, who sustained arm injuries.