Register
00:13 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Besiktas and Lyon football fans clash in the stands, 2017

    Europa League Match Delayed as Lyon and Besiktas Football Fans Clash

    © REUTERS/ Emmanuel Foudrot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 19804

    Chaos ensued ahead of Europa League football match between the Besiktas football club from Turkey and the Lyon football club from France, as a fight that began in the stands spilled out onto the field. The melee reportedly grew to involve thousands of people.

    The Lyon club wrote on Twitter, "Projectiles and Fireworks launched from the top of the stands require supporters to seek refuge on the lawn." The game was set to take place Thursday night but now has to be rescheduled.

    Fights reportedly began when Besiktas fans threw fireworks and other objects onto home team supporters seated below them. Besiktas fans apparently fought with police before entering the stadium as well.

    Jean-Michel Aulas, president of the Lyon club, walked onto the pitch with other officials in an attempt to calm people down so the game could proceed, but their efforts were to no avail. 

    The blow-up comes a day after fans of the UK’s Leicester football club clashed with police in Spain, throwing flares and bottles before a scheduled game against Atletico Madrid.

    ​​Wednesday also saw the German Borussia Dortmund team bus get attacked by fans while en route to their Champions League game in Monaco, resulting in the hospitalization of defender Marc Bartra, who sustained arm injuries.

    Related:

    Soccer: Benitez 'Will Leave' Chelsea in May
    Worker Killed at St Petersburg Soccer Stadium Site
    Soccer Star Kerzhakov Defrauded of $11M - Lawyer
    Rubin Soccer Pitch to be Fit for Chelsea - Club
    Russian Soccer Players Restrain Violent Drunk on Plane
    Tags:
    football fans, football club, Lyon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok