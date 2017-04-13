Register
16:39 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech during a political rally in Marseille, France, April 9, 2017.

    Stock Markets Nervous as French Presidential Elections Point to Frexit Vote

    © REUTERS/ Jean-Paul Pelissier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    141390

    Stock markets around the world have reacted nervously to the surge in support for French left wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who wants to call a referendum on France's membership of the EU and the Euro - an ambition he shares with Marine Le Pen, the leader of the Front National.

    Melenchon — who is standing under the banner "Unsubmissive France" and who has been an MEP for south-west France since 2009 — was seen as an outsider several months ago, but has seen a surge in popularity, largely due to his huge YouTube following and his use of holograms to attend rallies.

    In recent polls, however, he has risen from fifth place to third, behind Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, who was economy minister under Francois Hollande before resigning to start his own party, called En Marche, which is a pro-EU centrist party. Macron has never stood for election before. 

    The other frontrunner is Francois Fillon, the former prime minister, who is standing for the Republicans.

    He has co me in for some criticism over payments made to his wife and children for work which was allegedly "fictional," for which he is under investigation. 

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France.
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik
    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France.

    The fact that there are four frontrunners — of which two are extremes, calling for a referendum on French membership of the European Union — means that the two-part vote, April 23 and May 7 could be close.

    It is the first time in the Fifth Republic that the two main parties — the Republicans and the Socialists — have faced real competition in what has become a four-horse race.

    Polls Apart

    The latest Ifop-Fiducial poll, April 12, showed Le Pen winning 23.5 percent in the first round, one point ahead of centrist Emmanuel Macron, with Fillon on 19 percent and Melenchon on 18.5 percent.

    If Le Pen and Macron lead the first round, then polls suggest Macron would win the second round. However, if there are significant votes for both Melenchon and Le Pen — which is likely — it could lead to calls for a referendum on French membership of the EU, despite them not winning the presidency.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a political rally in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France, February 26, 2017.

    The French have recently been happy to bring about electoral upsets, with a president and two prime ministers being thrown out of the presidency run in the primaries: Nicolas Sarkozy, Alain Juppe and Manuel Valls.

    Significantly, another Ifop poll, ranking 30 French politicians in terms of which of the voters had an excellent, good, bad or very bad opinion, shows Melenchon in top position — particularly among young voters — with Macron third, Le Pen 27th and Fillon trailing in 37th place.

    Related:

    French Presidential Candidate Knows How to Stop Migration to EU
    French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Regains Lead Over Melenchon, Now 3rd in Race
    French Presidential Candidate Asselineau Doubts Damascus Behind Idlib Attack
    Support for French Socialist Presidential Candidate Hamon Drops by 2%
    French Presidential Hopeful Melenchon Leads Center-Right Fillon, Comes 3rd
    Tags:
    election campaign, Frexit, domestic politics, EU membership, leadership, referendum, elections, French Presidential Election 2017, En Marche, Republicans, Party of Socialists, Front National, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Can we please have information about the real world instead of assigning human qualities to AI? Eighty-five percent of all stock trading is done by AI bots and has nothing what-so-ever to do with emotions of any kind.

      Operators of the AI trading platforms can choose in advance what they want the price of a stock to be and then set the AI into motion to execute the trades necessary to hit the target price.

      Recognizing the realities of the economic system (feudalism in a fancy dress) and not going on and on as if AI simply doesn't exist or that there is any such thing as a "free market" helps keep the population ignorant.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok