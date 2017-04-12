Decision on Complete Ceasefire in Donbas to Take Effect April 13 - LPR Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision on a complete ceasefire in Donbass is taking effect on April 13, envoy of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Minsk talks Vladislav Deinego said Wednesday after a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in the Belarusian capital.

Deinego said the talks' participants confirmed their commitment to the decision to cease fire in Donbass.

"In the context of that statement, the decision was made to fully observe the ceasefire regime from 10:00 [a.m.] on April 13," he told the Lugansk Media Center.