According to Bagge Laustsen, it is clear that the Stockholm attack was inspired by similar deeds carried out in Nice, Berlin and London. Bagge Laustsen argued that this was the simplest way of performing terrorist attacks that require neither preparation nor technical know-how. Accordingly, these factors have made big trucks a weapon of choice among individuals determined to dedicate themselves to holy war in secular Europe. Frank Jensen, formerly head of operations with the Danish intelligence service PET, concurred with this analysis.
"Imagine you are radicalized and suddenly an opportunity to act without actually being trained pops up. This is why such simple methods are being resorted to," Jensen said.
According to Swedish haulage expert Thomas Morell, technically innovative devices could be used to prevent hijackings. Modern trucks are highly computerized and could potentially be stopped remotely. Removing the key from the ignition and locking the doors when leaving, unfortunately, does not help eliminate the risk of hijacking completely, he argued.
"Anyone with a malicious intent can rob the drivers of the keys at gunpoint or by simply neutralizing him," Thomas Morell told the Swedish newspaper Fallköpings Tidning, calling it deplorable to use a truck to make innocent people suffer for one's ideology.
Franchell is known to have hinted that the propensity among Swedish men to purchase big cars to compensate for having small penises allegedly interfered with feminist Sweden's goal of becoming carbon-neutral. She also lamented the fact that "feminist" snow removal didn't work out as expected, as women slipped and fell "more often" than men.
Last Friday, 39-year-old Uzbek Rakhmat Akilov hijacked a truck owned by the Spendrups brewery, which was making a delivery to a restaurant in Stockholm, and crashed into an Åhlens department store after deliberately mowing down people, killing four and injuring 15.
Polisen bekräftar skottlossning vid Hötorget och vid Åhlens, enligt uppgifter till Expressen.https://t.co/YSDkE6sHHD pic.twitter.com/apy1YsbXAm— Expressen (@Expressen) April 7, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trucks are just a tool to terrorists. Take this tool away, and they will find another. Each tool that the state "takes away" comes at increasing costs to society, both economically and in terms of an ever more invasive and ominous police state. The only way to stop terrorism is to eliminate the root causes. However that would require politicians to admit mistakes, take responsibility and a major change in international policies......
Erik Trete