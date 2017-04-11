Register
16:07 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017

    Troublesome Trucks: Nordics Ponder How to Prevent Vehicular Terrorism

    © AFP 2017/ Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    311810

    The use of heavy vehicles to commit acts of terror such as those seen in Nice, Berlin, London and most recently in the Swedish capital Stockholm, may serve as an inspiration for like-minded people who already have the will to take innocent lives. The threat posed by such vehicles has sent Scandinavia looking for answers.

    Flowers lay on a police car at Hotorget square near the crime scene in central Stockholm on April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others
    © AFP 2017/ Noella JOHANSSON / TT News Agency
    Stockholm Truck Attack Sheds Light Upon Threat Posed by Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Large trucks are a familiar sight on the roads of Europe, where they tower over the compact passenger cars the EU is known for. More recently, however, they have been used by relative amateurs acting alone to murder pedestrians in the name of Islamist jihad. "This simple methods of vehicular attack may inspire others who already are determined to commit acts of terror," Carsten Bagge Laustsen, an associate professor and terrorism expert at the University of Aarhus, told Danish newspaper Fyens Stiftstidende.

    According to Bagge Laustsen, it is clear that the Stockholm attack was inspired by similar deeds carried out in Nice, Berlin and London. Bagge Laustsen argued that this was the simplest way of performing terrorist attacks that require neither preparation nor technical know-how. Accordingly, these factors have made big trucks a weapon of choice among individuals determined to dedicate themselves to holy war in secular Europe. Frank Jensen, formerly head of operations with the Danish intelligence service PET, concurred with this analysis.

    "Imagine you are radicalized and suddenly an opportunity to act without actually being trained pops up. This is why such simple methods are being resorted to," Jensen said.

    FH16 truck of Swedish company Volvo
    © AP Photo/ Fabian Bimmer
    Sweden Blows Tax Millions on 'Feminist' Trucks and 'Equal' Firefighting
    Finnish Transport and Logistics Association Chairman Teppo Mikkola argued that transport companies currently have no common safety guidelines on how to prevent hijacking. At the same time, he admitted that it was not particularly difficult to steal a truck with its motor running, as vehicles are often left unattended during loading or offloading. As a theft prevention measure, Teppo Mikkola proposed compelling truck drivers to always lock the cabin of the vehicle during loading, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    According to Swedish haulage expert Thomas Morell, technically innovative devices could be used to prevent hijackings. Modern trucks are highly computerized and could potentially be stopped remotely. Removing the key from the ignition and locking the doors when leaving, unfortunately, does not help eliminate the risk of hijacking completely, he argued.

    "Anyone with a malicious intent can rob the drivers of the keys at gunpoint or by simply neutralizing him," Thomas Morell told the Swedish newspaper Fallköpings Tidning, calling it deplorable to use a truck to make innocent people suffer for one's ideology.

    Feminist Initiative Party spokesperson Victoria Kawesa, center, celebrates with party supporters at the election night party in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 14, 2014, after the first exit polls indicate that the Feminist Initiative party will be represented in the Swedish parliament
    © AP Photo/ News Agency TT, Maja Suslin
    Feminists Cheer as Ugandan-Swede Is Elected Europe's First Black Party Leader
    Columnist Eva Franchell of the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet argued that cars have turned into "deadly weapons" and proposed eliminating automobile traffic from public places and city centers altogether to protect city dwellers from being exposed to terrorist attacks. This has raised some eyebrows, as her proposal assumes that assailants would observe laws prohibiting vehicles from entering pedestrianized areas when mowing people down with stolen trucks.

    Franchell is known to have hinted that the propensity among Swedish men to purchase big cars to compensate for having small penises allegedly interfered with feminist Sweden's goal of becoming carbon-neutral. She also lamented the fact that "feminist" snow removal didn't work out as expected, as women slipped and fell "more often" than men.

    Last Friday, 39-year-old Uzbek Rakhmat Akilov hijacked a truck owned by the Spendrups brewery, which was making a delivery to a restaurant in Stockholm, and crashed into an Åhlens department store after deliberately mowing down people, killing four and injuring 15.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Uzbek National Akilov Admits Carrying Out Stockholm Attack in Court
    Sweden Wants to Send Police to Iraq to Hunt Down 'Swedish' Jihadists
    Swedish Police to Wear Submachine Guns to Be on the Safe Side
    Sweden Frantically Trying to Cover Up Loss of Public Faith in Police, Healthcare
    Tags:
    safety, truck attack, Denmark, Finland, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Erik Trete
      Trucks are just a tool to terrorists. Take this tool away, and they will find another. Each tool that the state "takes away" comes at increasing costs to society, both economically and in terms of an ever more invasive and ominous police state. The only way to stop terrorism is to eliminate the root causes. However that would require politicians to admit mistakes, take responsibility and a major change in international policies......
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok