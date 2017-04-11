G7 Foreign Ministers Acknowledge Stagnation in Minsk Process on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Foreign ministers of the G7 countries acknowledged the stagnation in the Minsk peace process in Ukraine during their meeting in Italy’s Lucca, and confirmed their commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday.
"Regarding the situation in Ukraine, the G7 ministers admitted its difficulty, and unfortunately a certain stagnation in the Minsk negotiations process, but at the same time confirmed the commitment to shared goals, including Ukraine’s territorial integrity," he told a press conference.
In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.
