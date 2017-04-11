Fillon Says Border Control Only Solution to Migration Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The control of borders and return of migrants without the right for asylum to their homeland is the only solution to the migration crisis, French The Republicans presidential candidate Francois Fillon said Tuesday.
"The only solution is border control, the return of migrants without the right to asylum and reception of those who have the right for political asylum," Fillon told France 2 broadcaster.
In October 2016, French authorities dismantled the Calais refugee camp amid the ongoing migration crisis in Europe, with more than 5,500 former residents taking refuge in special accommodation centers across France.
The first round of the elections will take place on April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders is scheduled for May 7.
