'Restoring Dignity': Pope Francis Opens Free Laundry in Rome for Homeless People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The relevant announcement was made by the Pope’s chaplain Konrad Krajewski on Monday.

© AFP 2017/ ANDREAS SOLARO New Jersey Teen Cops to Helping Daesh Assassination Plot Against Pope

"One of the greatest difficulties for those who live on the streets, along with that of finding food, a place to spend the night and public baths, is to wash and dry the clothes they wear, in many cases the only ones they own. Here is a concrete sign wanted by the office of Papal Charities: a place and a service to give concrete form to charity to restore dignity to so many people who are our brothers and sisters and who are called, with us, to build a city we can trust," Krajewski was quoted as saying by the Vatican Radio.

According to the radio, the laundry room is located at the "People of Peace Center" at a hospital complex in the central Trastevere area of Rome. It offers six washers, six dryers and several irons donated by the Whirlpool Corporation, other producers also donated soap powder and fabric softener.

The Office of Papal Charities has earlier opened showers, a barber shop, a dormitory, a healthcare clinic and a pharmacy for the poor.