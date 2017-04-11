Register
03:59 GMT +311 April 2017
    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France

    French Presidential Candidate Melenchon Becomes Character in Video Game

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Supporters of French left-wing presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon created a video game Fiscal Kombat where a Melenchon-based character has to shake as much money off his opponents as possible.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — A character resembling Melenchon is walking across the city and stumbling upon famous French politicians and business people, including former French Ministry for the Economy and Finance Jerome Cahuzac sentenced to three years in prison over tax fraud, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Melenchon's current rivals in the presidential race, The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    Le Pen, Macron Have Equal Chances to Win in 1st Round of French Election - Poll
    A pixelated Melenchon is supposed to shake money out of his opponents in order to finance his presidential campaign's promises, but other characters keep making biting remarks and fighting back.

    According to Le Monde newspaper, the game was created in the chat rooms of Melenchon's France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) party.

    Another prominent presidential candidate, far-right Marine Le Pen, does not have a character drawn after her because she is not an oligarch, one of the game coordinators reportedly said.

    "We talked to our graphic designer who said he would refuse to draw her anyway," a game coordinator told the newspaper.

    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France
    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Poll Shows Melenchon Surpasses Fillon in First Round of French Election
    The candidate and his campaign have embraced the game and begun to actively promote it. Melenchon himself announced the release of the game on March 30 in one the videos uploaded to his YouTube channel and urged supporters to play.

    The polls show that Melenchon, who started out as a fringe candidate, now has better chances in the first round of the presidential election than Benoit Hamon, the nominee of the Socialist Party, and may come in fourth or even third, thus overtaking Fillon.

    On April 23, French voters will choose among 11 candidates. Only top two contenders, however, will make it to the run-off scheduled for May 7, and most polls indicate that the duel seems likely to be between Le Pen and Macron.

    Tags:
    video game, French Presidential Election 2017, Jean-Luc Melenchon, France
