‘In Grip of External Power’: Italian Granted Divorce From ‘Possessed’ Wife

Speaking in a court in Milan, the man claimed that the woman would have fits, become stiff, and experience "unusual phenomena,” The Local reported.

A priest, the man’s sister and a Capuchin monk were among those who testified about the "possession.” They claimed to have seen her levitate, and throw a church pew at the altar with just one hand.

The woman has been examined by doctors and psychiatrists, who found that she was not suffering from any illness. She has also undergone several exorcisms over the years.

The couple was granted a “no fault” divorce by the court, which ruled that the woman was not consciously acting when under the “possession.” The couple, both described as “committed Catholics,” have two children.

“The woman is not conscious of her actions, but in the grip of an external power,” the court ruled.

Divorce has only been legally possible in Italy since 1970.

From 1970 through 1987, a couple had to be separated for five years before they could file. In 1987, the waiting period was lowered to three years. It is now six months for uncontested cases, and one year for contested ones.