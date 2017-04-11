Russian Programmer Levashov Detained in Spain 'Most Wanted Criminal'

MADRID (Sputnik) — RT broadcaster reported Sunday, citing Levashov's wife Maria, that the programmer was detained at the request of the United States on suspicion of involvement into hacking activities that could facilitate the victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential elections.

"The man detained in Barcelona was one of the most wanted criminals. The operation [to detain him] was led jointly with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation," the police statement read.

According to the police, Levashov is suspected of fraud and data theft.

A spokesman for the Spanish police told Sputnik they did not have any information on Levashov's alleged involvement in the hacking linked to the US presidential elections.

"The FBI will handle this, we can only provide information about the development of the operation," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday, the police said that the St. Petersburg programmer had been transferred to Madrid to appear before the criminal and administrative court.

Russia's Vice Consul in Barcelona Stanislav Petrunichev told Sputnik on Sunday that the Russian diplomats were providing all necessary assistance to Levashov maintaining a constant dialogue with the local police.

In January, the US Intelligence Community issued a report alleging that Russia may have interfered with the US presidential election in 2016, but without any substantial proof. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

On March 30, when asked if Moscow meddled in the US elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered in the negative.