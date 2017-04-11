Register
02:28 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Computer keyboard

    Russian Programmer Levashov Detained in Spain 'Most Wanted Criminal'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12001

    Russian programmer Petr Levashov, arrested in the Spanish city of Barcelona last Friday, was one of the most wanted criminals whose detention was organized with the help of the FBI, Spanish police said Monday.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — RT broadcaster reported Sunday, citing Levashov's wife Maria, that the programmer was detained at the request of the United States on suspicion of involvement into hacking activities that could facilitate the victory of Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    "The man detained in Barcelona was one of the most wanted criminals. The operation [to detain him] was led jointly with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation," the police statement read.

    According to the police, Levashov is suspected of fraud and data theft.

    hacking
    Pixabay
    Russian Programmer, Arrested in Spain, Suspected of Creating Banking Trojan
    A spokesman for the Spanish police told Sputnik they did not have any information on Levashov's alleged involvement in the hacking linked to the US presidential elections.

    "The FBI will handle this, we can only provide information about the development of the operation," the spokesman said.

    Earlier on Monday, the police said that the St. Petersburg programmer had been transferred to Madrid to appear before the criminal and administrative court.

    Russia's Vice Consul in Barcelona Stanislav Petrunichev told Sputnik on Sunday that the Russian diplomats were providing all necessary assistance to Levashov maintaining a constant dialogue with the local police.

    In January, the US Intelligence Community issued a report alleging that Russia may have interfered with the US presidential election in 2016, but without any substantial proof. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

    On March 30, when asked if Moscow meddled in the US elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered in the negative.

    Related:

    Russian Programmer to Be Detained Until Spain Court Decides on Extradition to US
    Russian Programmer Detained in Spain Suspected of Bank Fraud - Spanish Police
    Russian Programmer Detained in Spain on Suspicion of Fraud
    Tags:
    "Russian meddling", meddling, arrest, police, Russia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok