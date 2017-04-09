Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack Supported Extremists, Daesh - Swedish Police

© AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / JANERIK HENRIKSSON Swedish Police Carry Out 2 Operations in Stockholm, Detain Four People

–

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)Suspected perpetrator of a deadly truck attack in Stockholm supported extremist organizations, including the Daesh, Swedish police said on Sunday.

"We know that the suspect was a sympathizer of such extremist organizations as the Daesh, but we cannot comment on the details," Jonas Hysing, a police spokesman, said at a press conference.

On Friday, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street in Stockholm, leaving four people dead and several others injured. The country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely a terror attack.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!