Suspect in Stockholm Truck Attack Supported Extremists, Daesh - Swedish Police

"We know that the suspect was a sympathizer of such extremist organizations as the Daesh, but we cannot comment on the details," Jonas Hysing, a police spokesman, said at a press conference.
On Friday, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street in Stockholm, leaving four people dead and several others injured. The country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely a terror attack.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Stop welcoming all kind of "refugees".. and be harder on those criminals.
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams