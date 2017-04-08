Lithuania Holds Nation's First Russian-Language Literacy Test ‘Total Dictation’

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — The dictation took place in two cities — Vilnius and Visaginas.

The preparations for the event lasted for one month, local Total Dictation curator Svetlana Markova told Sputnik.

Markova expected a total of 60-100 people to participate in the event, adding that the results would be revealed on Monday.

Total Dictation is an annual event that attracts thousands of participants and is organized all around the world. For the first time it was held by a student club of Novosibirsk State University in 2004.