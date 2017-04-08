Ukrainian Radicals Block Russian Federal Agency Office in Kiev - Russian Embassy

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Rossotrudnichestvo is the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation.

An annual Russian literacy test organized all around the world, dubbed Total Dictation, was set to take place in the Kiev office of Rossotrudnichestvo on Saturday, however, the federal agency had to cancel the event due to actions of the Ukrainian radicals.

"About 20 representatives of the National Corps have blocked the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kiev and are hindering access of the staff and visitors to the building," Grishin said.

Активисты сорвали "тотальный диктант" по русскому языку в Киеве. ФОТОрепортаж pic.twitter.com/mOwSYIkgVA — Kati (@KetiMiss) 8 апреля 2017 г.

​Ukraine's radical movements have been staging provocative actions against Russia-related organizations and institutions for several months. In particular, Russian banks operating in Ukraine have become targets of local radicals calling for their withdrawal from Ukraine's banking sector.

National Corps is a far-right Ukrainian political party founded in October 2016 which includes members of the Azov Civil Corps non-governmental organization, Azov Battalion regiment veterans and volunteers.