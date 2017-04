© REUTERS/ Per Haljestam Swedish Police Make an Arrest in Truck Terror Attack

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — According to Radio Sweden, the police is interrogating two persons, who are not claimed suspects, but may be of interest to the investigation.

Earlier in the day, a truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street in Stockholm, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured. The country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely a terror attack.

Swedish police released a photo from surveillance camera of a suspected perpetrator of the attack who is declared wanted.