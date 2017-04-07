Normandy Four Advisers Meeting Futile - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

© Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service No Progress in Normandy Four Talks on Donbass Peace Settlement - Poroshenko

KIEV (Sputnik) – The meeting between the diplomatic advisers of Normandy Four countries’ leaders, which took place in Minsk on Thursday, was not productive, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"I would say that was a very difficult discussion that did not reach the desired results and the key issues, as I have already said earlier, focused on the need to achieve real security, release of hostages, and, of course, on the concept of the road map [of the Donbass settlement]," Klimkin told journalists on Friday.

Last week, the Ukrainian representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Leonid Kuchma, told reporters that he considered it necessary to hold a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries comprising Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the initiative saying that the Kremlin saw no necessity yet for a meeting of the Normandy Four leaders.