Europe Needs Russian Gas, Wintershall CEO Says, Calling For Sanctions Relief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Europe is "dependent on Russia" in terms of a secure and affordable gas supply, Mehren told the German Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday, explaining that Europe needs additional gas imports and Russian gas can withstand any competition.

Wintershall CEO stressed that Europe must ease anti-Russia sanctions, otherwise it risks losing Russia’s partnership.

"We must find a way to reduce the mutual sanctions now," Mehren told Handelsblatt.

Earlier this week, EU Ambassador to the United States David O’Sullivan told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States could help Europe loosen its dependence on Russian energy by allowing the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

O'Sullivan also said that unilateral US sanctions on the Russian energy sector could destabilize the situation for EU member states as a number of EU countries are heavily reliant on energy imports from Russia.

Russian gas exports to Europe reached a record high last year despite attempts by many EU nations to shift to renewable sources of energy.

Wintershall Holding GmbH is involved in several joint ventures in Russia and cooperates with the Russian Gazprom energy giant.