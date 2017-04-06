Register
16:17 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) honor guard stands at attention at the funeral in southwestern Kosovo near Pec and Djakovica for five of 24 Kosovars slain in an ambush in Rogovo last week by Serbian Interior Ministry forces.

    Was Albanian Ex-President Sending Arms to Kosovo Liberation Army Terrorists?

    © AFP 2017/ JOEL ROBINE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16804

    If Sali Ram Berisha really did that, it could put him in the dock, Macedonian news agency MIA reported. Sali Ram Berisha earlier admitted that he was sending arms to the separatist Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) which fought Yugoslavian military and police units during the 1990s.

    During the 1990s the KLA was widely considered as a terrorist organization, including by the US State Department.

    Experts believe that, in theory, the Hague-based Special Tribunal dealing with war crimes committed by former Kosovo Liberation Army members, could open a criminal case against Berisha.

    Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic (R) shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a joint press conference in Podgorica
    © AFP 2017/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    ‘An Act of Capitulation’: Why Does Montenegrin PM Root for ‘Greater Albania’?
    In an interview with Sputnik, Serbian lawyer Borivoje Borovic said that Sali Ram Berisha could be prosecuted as an accessory to terrorism, and that a parallel probe could be opened in the United States based on a pertinent lawsuit filed by members of the local Serbian community.

    In 1997, when Berisha was president, hundreds of thousands of firearms, millions of rounds of ammunition, a great number of mortars and tons of explosives were allegedly stolen from Albanian arsenals.

    “And now Sali Ram Berisha says that was not a break-in and that he had simply decided to ‘throw the doors open’ to arm KLA fighters,” Borivoje Borovic told Sputnik Serbia.

    “I opened the military depots to provide arms to the KLA,” Berisha said in a nationally televised interview.

    “Incidentally, it was exactly when the KLA members launched their first major assault on Yugoslav army and police units in Kosovо,” Borovic added.

    Stevan Djurovic, the chief of Serbian counterintelligence in Kosovo during the 1999 NATO aggression against Yugoslavia, said that most of the KLA training camps were located on the territory of neighboring Albania.

    He added that Berisha organized financing for the 15 KLA training centers in Albania and the transfer of terrorists to Kosovo.

    “Can we bring Berisha to justice? Serbia and other countries can. The problem is, however, that there were French, German, US and Swiss instructors working at those training camps. Some of the terrorists traveled to Arab countries to hone their skills, that’s why I don’t expect any international reaction to what Berisha said,” Stevan Djurovic noted.

    A Kosovo Liberation Army honor guard stands at attention at the funeral in southwestern Kosovo near Pec and Djakovica for five of 24 Kosovars slain in an ambush in Rogovo last week by Serbian Interior Ministry forces. file photo
    © AFP 2017/ JOEL ROBINE
    New Hague Trials 'Irrelevant' if Albanian War Criminals Get Free Pass
    The Kosovo Liberation Army was mostly financed through a combination of arms and drug trafficking and money from ethnic Albanians living in the United States, Switzerland, Germany and Austria. Between 1995 and 1998, KLA terrorists killed hundreds of Serbian police officers and civilians and wounded more than 600.

    The KLA was taken off the US list of terrorist organizations in 1998 when US Special Envoy Richard Holbrooke appeared in a video engaged in a friendly chat with a group of armed KLA members.

    The Kosovo War between the ethnically Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army and Yugoslavia, then consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, flared up in 1999.

    The conflict led to the NATO bombing of Serb forces.

    Following NATO’s 78-day air campaign the Kosovo Force (KFOR) was established to support peace in the area, demilitarize the Kosovo Liberation Army, support the international humanitarian effort and coordinate with the international civil presence.

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kosovo is Being Assisted in Creating a National Army: By Whom and Why?
    Serbia Insists on Extradition of Kosovo Ex-Prime Minister by France
    Tags:
    admission, ex-president, supplies, arms, terrorists, Koswovo Liberation Army, Sali Berisha, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok