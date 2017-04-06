Australia Warns Citizens Against Traveling to Turkey Amid Terror Threat

"Travel advice for Turkey was reissued today to advise that there is information to suggest that terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula. The Australian government does not provide this advice lightly. We are confident Turkey will make every effort to mitigate the threat," Tehan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.
Earlier in the day, Tehan and Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that the Turkish authorities were aware of a potential terrorist threat, adding that security in the region would be tightened.
So far, some 500 people registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to attend the event in Turkey, including over 250 Australians.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ...not to mention the black hole of their prison system. And a round up can be made at anytime in public places with NO accountability. Want to visit Turkey? Be a Russian citizen and you stand a better chance of making it back home when you say you will be back.
marcanhalt