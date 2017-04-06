Australia Warns Citizens Against Traveling to Turkey Amid Terror Threat

© REUTERS/ Sertac Kayar US Citizens Warned Against Traveling to Southeast Turkey Amid Terror Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The travel advice comes ahead of the Anzac Day at the western Turkish Gallipoli peninsula. The event is set to take place on April 25 to commemorate the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

"Travel advice for Turkey was reissued today to advise that there is information to suggest that terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula. The Australian government does not provide this advice lightly. We are confident Turkey will make every effort to mitigate the threat," Tehan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Earlier in the day, Tehan and Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that the Turkish authorities were aware of a potential terrorist threat, adding that security in the region would be tightened.

So far, some 500 people registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to attend the event in Turkey, including over 250 Australians.