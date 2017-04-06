Register
10:13 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ankara (Turkey)

    Australia Warns Citizens Against Traveling to Turkey Amid Terror Threat

    © Flickr/ Jorge Franganillo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1100 0 0

    The Australian government called on its citizens on Thursday to reconsider their plans to travel to the Turkish cities of Ankara and Istanbul amid a heightened terrorist threat ahead of commemorative events in Turkey, the country's Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said.

    People stand behind the security barriers at one of the entrance of Sur district, which is partially under curfew, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey February 26, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Sertac Kayar
    US Citizens Warned Against Traveling to Southeast Turkey Amid Terror Threat
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The travel advice comes ahead of the Anzac Day at the western Turkish Gallipoli peninsula. The event is set to take place on April 25 to commemorate the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

    "Travel advice for Turkey was reissued today to advise that there is information to suggest that terrorists may seek to target Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula. The Australian government does not provide this advice lightly. We are confident Turkey will make every effort to mitigate the threat," Tehan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

    Earlier in the day, Tehan and Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that the Turkish authorities were aware of a potential terrorist threat, adding that security in the region would be tightened.

    So far, some 500 people registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to attend the event in Turkey, including over 250 Australians.

    Related:

    US Citizens Warned Against Traveling to Southeast Turkey Amid Terror Threat
    Terror Attacks in Turkey Likely Before Constitution Amendment Vote - Deputy PM
    Terror Attacks in Germany, Turkey Spur Investor Demand for Haven Assets
    Egyptian MP on Russian Envoy's Murder: Turkey Paying Price for Supporting Terror
    Tags:
    army, warning, travel, Austria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      ...not to mention the black hole of their prison system. And a round up can be made at anytime in public places with NO accountability. Want to visit Turkey? Be a Russian citizen and you stand a better chance of making it back home when you say you will be back.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok