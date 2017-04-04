Top EU Court Allows National Authorities to Deny Visas Over Security Concerns

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Tuesday EU nations were allowed to bar foreigners from entering for public security reasons after an Iranian was denied visa to Germany.

"The national authorities enjoy a wide discretion in assessing the facts in order to ascertain whether, in the light of all the relevant elements of the situation of the third country national who is applying for a visa for study purposes, that person represents a threat, even if potential, to public security," the judgment reads.

The case was filed by Sahar Fahimian, who was prevented from going to Germany to pursue her doctoral studies on security of mobile systems after receiving a grant from a technical university in Darmstadt in 2012.

The German embassy denied her a student visa and the government justified the refusal by the fear that the knowledge received by Fahimian could be misused by the Iranian government. It was revealed that the Iranian national received her IT degree at a university under EU sanctions over its links to local authorities.