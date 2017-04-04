Register
15:45 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 29, 2017.

    UK Politicians Slam May's 'No Deal, Better Than a Bad Deal' Claim on Brexit

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5010

    A group of British MPs have slammed British Prime Minister Theresa May's claim that, "No deal is better than a bad deal" over Brexit as a "very destructive outcome leading to mutually assured damage for the EU and the UK."

    European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Brexit Talks to Prove Difficult, 'Confrontational' - EU Council Chief
    Theresa May — who, March 29, formally notified the EU of Britain's intention to leave the EU — was criticized for saying that, in the event of tough negotiations not reaching a conclusion after the two-year negotiation period: "No deal is better than a bad deal."

    The latest report from the House of Commons Exiting the European Union Committee says the government has not made the case for how Britain would far in the event of no deal being reached.

    "We note the Foreign Affairs Committee's recent conclusion that a 'no deal' scenario 'represents a very destructive outcome leading to mutually assured damage for the EU and the UK.' We share that view. It is, therefore, very important that both the UK and the EU avoid reaching the end of the two-year negotiating period without an agreement," the report said.

    ​"The Government has talked about walking away from a bad deal, but has not yet explained what terms would be demonstrably worse for the UK than ‘no deal'. The Government should therefore conduct a thorough assessment of the economic, legal and other implications of leaving the EU at the end of the Article 50 period with 'no deal' in place.

    "This should be published. The public and Parliament have a right to the maximum possible information about the impact of the different future trading options being considered, including the possibility of no [free trade agreement] being reached," the report said.

    Tight Deadline

    Theresa May announced that Britain would enter negotiations over Brexit, wanting parallel talks on the "divorce" element and a new free trade agreement. However, EU Council President Donald Tusk — and other member states — have made clear that no trade talks can begin until the "divorce" arrangements are agreed.

    Since the EU is demanding an exit fee of up to US$64 billion — to cover Britain's contribution to commitments made while still a member — the "divorce" element of the talks could put any new trade agreement at risk, as the two-year deadline envisaged under Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon is already extremely tight.

    "The Government is right to try and negotiate both the divorce settlement and a new trading relationship in tandem, but it should also be prepared for the worst case — i.e. that a new trade agreement is not reached or ratified by the day we leave — because the timescale allowed by Article 50 is particularly tight," said committee chair Hilary Benn MP.

    "The Government should conduct a thorough assessment of the economic, legal and other implications of leaving the EU without a deal in place. The public and Parliament have a right to the maximum possible information about the impact of the different future trading options being considered.

    "Without an economic impact assessment of 'no deal' and without evidence that steps are being taken to mitigate the damaging effect of such an outcome, the Government's assertion that 'no deal is better than a bad deal' is unsubstantiated," Benn added.

    Related:

    London Trying to Strong-arm EU Into Brexit Concessions, Citing Russian Boogieman
    Merkel: EU to Focus on Brexit Damage Control
    'Great Deal': Trump Says UK, EU Will Benefit From Brexit
    UK to Stay Committed to Supporting Gibraltar Post-Brexit - UK Foreign Secretary
    Germany Pushes for 'Hard Brexit' to Deter Further EU Losses
    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', Hard Brexit, trade deal, Brexit, EU membership, negotiations, UK Parliament, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Hilary Benn, Theresa May, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok