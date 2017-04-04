Additional 6 People Face Charges Over Attack on Teenage Asylum Seeker in London

© Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton Asylum Seeker Seriously Injured in Hate Crime Attack in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, a 17-year old Kurdish-Iranian asylum seeker was severely injured during a suspected hate crime attack in the London borough of Croydon. According to the London Metropolitan Police Service, 10 people have thus far been detained in connection with the attack. The teenager's condition is described as serious but stable, and not life-threatening.

Six people, including two individuals under the age of 18, were charged with violent disorder. Two of them were also charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

The accused, and a further two suspects, are to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

On Monday, five people who face charges over the attack appeared at the court. Four of them were subsequently released on bail, and are due to appear before the court on May 1, while one has been remanded in custody.

The United Kingdom experienced a surge of anti-migrant sentiment as the government made plans to leave the European Union following the Brexit referendum. In October, the UK Home Office figures showed a 41 percent year-on-year increase in hate crimes in July 2016.

Metropolitan Police figures, in early March, revealed that religious and racist hate crimes rose by almost 20 percent in 2016-2017.

