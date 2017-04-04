Register
14:14 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view of the Shrublands area of Croydon in London, Britain April 2, 2017. British police said on Monday they had charged five people over a brutal attack involving a gang of up to 30 assailants on a teenage asylum seeker in south London which left the victim with a fractured skull and blood clot on his brain. Picture taken April 2, 2017

    Additional 6 People Face Charges Over Attack on Teenage Asylum Seeker in London

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    A further six individuals have been charged in connection with an attack on a teenage asylum seeker in London, the London Metropolitan Police Service stated on Tuesday.

    Police officers cordon off the territory near the U.K. Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians
    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    Asylum Seeker Seriously Injured in Hate Crime Attack in London
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Friday, a 17-year old Kurdish-Iranian asylum seeker was severely injured during a suspected hate crime attack in the London borough of Croydon. According to the London Metropolitan Police Service, 10 people have thus far been detained in connection with the attack. The teenager's condition is described as serious but stable, and not life-threatening.

    Six people, including two individuals under the age of 18, were charged with violent disorder. Two of them were also charged with racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

    The accused, and a further two suspects, are to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

    On Monday, five people who face charges over the attack appeared at the court. Four of them were subsequently released on bail, and are due to appear before the court on May 1, while one has been remanded in custody.

    The United Kingdom experienced a surge of anti-migrant sentiment as the government made plans to leave the European Union following the Brexit referendum. In October, the UK Home Office figures showed a 41 percent year-on-year increase in hate crimes in July 2016.

    Metropolitan Police figures, in early March, revealed that religious and racist hate crimes rose by almost 20 percent in 2016-2017.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Asylum Seeker Seriously Injured in Hate Crime Attack in London
    UK Police Make One More Arrest After London Attack
    UK Police Say Suspect 7 People Arrested After Attack of Terror Acts Preparation
    Tags:
    attack, asylum, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok