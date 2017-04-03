French Presidential Candidates Offer Personalized, Unique Campaign Memorabilia

PARIS (Sputnik) — The leading candidates of the French presidential race communicate with their potential supporters by providing them with the opportunity to purchase special pieces campaign memorabilia that reflect their platforms or personal interests, and which range anywhere from sets of tattoos to bottles of wine.

ACCESSORIES FROM MARINE LE PEN

The National Front leader offers to her supporters a wide assortment of accessories, including rings, earrings, pins and bracelets decorated with a blue rose — Le Pen's official campaign logo, which replaced the party's traditional flame motif. The price per item is 15 euros ($16). One can also find in Le Pen's official online shop a temporary blue rose tattoo for three euros.

F1 WOODEN CAR MODEL FROM FRANCOIS FILLON

The campaign shop of The Republicans' presidential hopeful, who also served as France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, contains a number of collectibles which echo Fillon's passion for motor sports. For example, one can purchase a small wooden Formula 1 car model for 25 euros. The shop also offers watches, priced at 34 euros, along with more traditional souvenirs like key chains, stickers and pens.

TEMPORARY TATTOO SETS FROM EMMANUEL MACRON

Similar to that of Le Pen, the online campaign shop of the independent presidential candidate and the leader of the "En Marche!" movement offers a set of five tattoos depicting the movement's logo for 5 euros, as well as traditional souvenirs, including T-shirts, mugs and sweatshirts.

UNIQUE RED WINE FROM JEAN-LUC MELENCHON

The team of the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) offers a unique red wine, "Le vin insoumis," which is priced at 9 euros per bottle.

CHANCES IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

An OpinionWay poll showed on Monday that Le Pen is projected to receive 25 percent of potential votes in the first round, whereas Macron is expected to receive 24 percent, and Fillon only 19 percent. Melenchon's forecast has remained at the same 15 percent since the Wednesday release of this survey.

The projections for the run-off remain the same, compared to March 31, with Le Pen expected to lose either to Macron, with 37 percent against his 63, or to Fillon, with 42 percent against his 58.

The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.