French Presidential Candidates Offer Personalized, Unique Campaign Memorabilia

PARIS (Sputnik) — The leading candidates of the French presidential race communicate with their potential supporters by providing them with the opportunity to purchase special pieces campaign memorabilia that reflect their platforms or personal interests, and which range anywhere from sets of tattoos to bottles of wine.
The campaign shop of The Republicans' presidential hopeful, who also served as France's prime minister from 2007 to 2012, contains a number of collectibles which echo Fillon's passion for motor sports. For example, one can purchase a small wooden Formula 1 car model for 25 euros. The shop also offers watches, priced at 34 euros, along with more traditional souvenirs like key chains, stickers and pens.
The team of the leader of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) offers a unique red wine, "Le vin insoumis," which is priced at 9 euros per bottle.
CHANCES IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The projections for the run-off remain the same, compared to March 31, with Le Pen expected to lose either to Macron, with 37 percent against his 63, or to Fillon, with 42 percent against his 58.
The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.
