Macron Seeks to Become President 'Who Leads', Not Pretends to Be 'Ordinary'

PARIS (Sputnik) – French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron said Monday he did not pretend to be an "ordinary" president but sought to become a president who really leads the country and has a totally different approach to politics, compared to country's current president.

"I do not pretend to be an ordinary president. I hope to become a president who leads, a president who acts, and I will never be a president people make jokes about," Macron said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper.

He noted that in case he was elected, he would "turn over two pages at once."

"The page of the last five years [Francois Hollande presidency] and the page of the last twenty years," Macron added.

Macron stressed that he would not become a heir of "hollandism" but would implement a totally different system of governance, taking different approaches in the spheres of employment, investment and education.

Macron and National Front party leader Marine Le Pen are the two main favorites in the presidential race. According to the most recent OpinionWay poll, the far-right nominee is projected to receive 25 percent of votes, while Macron is set to gain support of 24 percent of voters.

The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.