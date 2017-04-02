Vucic Leading in Serbian Election With 59% of Votes as 10% of Ballots Counted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vucic is the ruling coalition's candidate and the main favorite of the election. Other notable candidates are independent candidates Sasa Jankovic, Vuk Jeremic, and Luka Maksimovic (also known as Ljubisa Beli Preletacevic), as well as Serbian Radical Party’s head Vojislav Seselj.

So far, Jankovic is getting 13.18 percent of votes, Maksimovic is gaining 8.35 percent.

According to Ipsos Strategic poll, Vucic is set to receive 56.5 percent of votes.

The second round of election is scheduled for April 16, provided that none of the hopefuls gets 50 percent of votes.