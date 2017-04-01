Iceland Considers Abandoning Freely Floating Currency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Reykjavik will look into options of switching to a fixed exchange-rate system as freely floating krona is "untenable," Icelandic Finance Minister Benedikt Johannesson said Saturday.

"Is the status quo untenable? Yes. Everybody agrees on that. We’d like to have a policy that would stabilise the currency. It’s really not good when a currency fluctuates by 10 percent in the two months since we took over," Johannesson told the Financial Times newspaper, adding that Reykjavik would consider pegging their national currency to either the euro or the pound.

© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Canada to Send 6 CF-18 Fighters to Iceland for Air Policing Mission

A new government in the country was formed in January.

Johannesson dismissed previous suggestions of linking the krona to the Canadian dollar or the Norwegian krona as "absurd ideas," as both mentioned currencies depreciated recently while Iceland's appreciated.

Iceland was hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis that led to the default of three of major privately owned commercial banks.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!