Macron to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election With 25% of Votes - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The voting intention figures both for Macron and Le Pen dropped by 1 percent, compared to the last week's survey.

The chances of The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon rose by 2 percent to 19 percent.

The level of support for leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon increased by 1 percent to 15 percent, while the chances of Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon remained unchanged since last week, amounting to 11.5 percent.

The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

