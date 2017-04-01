Asylum Seeker Seriously Injured in Hate Crime Attack in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A teenage asylum seeker was severely injured during a suspected hate crime attack in the London borough of Croydon, London Metropolitan Police said Saturday in a statement.

"At this early stage it is believed that about eight suspects approached the victim. … It is understood that the suspects asked the victim where he was from and when they established that he was an asylum seeker they chased him and launched a brutal attack," Detective Sergeant Kris Blamires said, as quoted in the statement.

The police said two friends of the victim suffered minor injuries. The attackers had not been found yet.

Europe has faced an unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa who have been fleeing their home countries to escape violence and poverty. Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said fewer migrants would be coming to the country after the country leaves the European Union.