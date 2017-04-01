Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 155 Times Over Last 24 Hours

BAKU (Sputnik) — The Armenian military has violated the ceasefire along the contact line in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 155 times over the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Saturday in a statement.
"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 155 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars (17 shells)," the statement reads.
In April 2016, the clashes between the joint Armenian-NKR and Azerbaijani forces sparked in the region, when both sides accused each other of ceasefire violation. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.
All comments
Show new comments (0)